Simone Biles Packs a Punch in Shock Orange Slip Dress & Invisible Mules

Simone Biles gave her penchant for sleek sandals a summertime twist this week.

The Olympic athlete posed in a mirror selfie with fiance Jonathan Owens, wearing a vibrant orange slip dress. The silky piece was paired with a top-handle bag in a deeper orange tone, featuring a reptilian embossed texture. Delicate bracelets, a pendant necklace and drop earrings completed her look.

Owens was also sharply dressed in a black T-shirt and gray plaid trousers, complete with black leather sneakers, a thin necklace and gold wristwatch.

When it came to shoes, Biles boosted her outfit in a set of slick mules. The pair included wide glossy clear straps atop thin white soles. Completing the set were equally transparent acetate heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. The slip-on style smoothly paired with Biles’ outfit to create a sheer base, allowing her punchy dress to take center stage.

Similar footwear has risen during the current high heel renaissance, especially as PVC textures have grown as a go-to element. Slides, sandals and pumps with the glossy clear texture have risen in popularity from a range of brands, including Magda Butrym, Cult Gaia and Gianvito Rossi, creating an invisible “naked shoe” effect. Biles is a clear fan of see-through footwear, which she wears on a regular basis. In fact, the star previously completed a vacation outfit this spring with transparent strappy sandals, which she also wore to the MTV VMA’s in 2021.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

