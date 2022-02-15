Simone Biles Is Engaged & Says ‘The Easiest Yes’ to Jonathan Owens’ Proposal in YSL Logo Heels & Leather Mini Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles, who is officially engaged. The Olympic gymnastics star said “Yes” to longtime boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ proposal this week.

The occasion found Biles dressed sharply and minimally in a sleeveless black minidress. However, the piece was far from a simple LBD; it featured a leather texture, as well as side ruching. Long ties knotted in bows completed the piece. Following the proposal, Biles outfit gained one special accent: a sparkling diamond engagement ring.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles captioned the duo’s romantic engagement photos. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The “Courage to Soar” author slipped on a pair of Saint Laurent’s most recognizable heels for the romantic moment. Her $995 Opyum style featured black patent leather uppers, complete with rounded counters an thin ankle and toe straps. The pair’s most recognizable element, which has made their popularity soar in the last several years, were a metallic gold “YSL” sculpted logo-shaped heel—which also totaled 4 inches in height, giving Biles a stylish height boost.

Biles also took a moment to share her excitement over her ring following the engagement. The star shared a mirror selfie wearing sweatpants and chunky white sneakers at home, flashing her ring and tagging Owens. She also shared a standalone photo of the ring on her finger.

Sleek sandals like Biles’ engagement pair are a top trend during the current high heel resurgence. Stiletto-heeled sandals with thin straps are a popular minimalist style, with maximalist twists from punchy colors, wrapped straps or delicate crystal accents. Recent pairs have even emerged from luxury brands like Kurt Geiger, Schutz and Sarah Flint. In addition to Biles, stars like Rihanna, Charli D’Amelio and Megan Fox have also worn strappy Amina Muaddi, Femme LA and Steve Madden sandals in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

