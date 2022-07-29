Shay Mitchell Pops in Racing Top, Scuba Skirt and Metal-Tipped Booties at Louis Vuitton Party

Shay Mitchell went fully futuristic for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star arrived at the event in a red and black ribbed top, featuring color-blocking reminiscent of early 2000’s motorcycle racers. The sporty piece was paired with a black miniskirt composed of scuba material, gaining a layered appearance from a rounded flap hemline and “LV” logo accent. Completing Mitchell’s outfit were gold drop earrings, as well as a printed Vuitton flap-style shoulder bag with sleek black leather and gold metal trim.

Shay Mitchell attends Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills on July 28, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

When it came to shoes, Mitchell opted for a bohemian finish to her look: a pair of black suede boots. Her calf-high style included pointed toes with stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. Adding a futuristic finish to the set, which color-blocked Mitchell’s outfit with its dark tones, were capped metallic silver toes.

Related Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party Emma Chamberlain Goes Retro in Mod-Style Dress and Platform Mary Janes at Louis Vuitton Exhibit Opening Nina Dobrev Is Clean and Classic in Black and White Top, Checkered Shorts and Pointy Toe Pumps at Louis Vuitton Exhibit

A closer look at Mitchell’s boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition showcases 200 of the label’s iconic monogrammed trunks, each guest-designed by athletes, actors, designers and other public figures — including Gloria Steinem, Nigo, BTS, and the Simpsons — to celebrate the late Monsieur Vuitton’s own 200th birthday. The brand also hosted the traveling exhibit’s opening party in Beverly Hills, ahead of its future U.S. stops this year; the Hills location is open to the public until September 6. DJ’d by Bobby French, M.I.A., and Lola Langusta, the event’s guests included Emma Chamberlain, Jaden Smith, Nina Dobrev and Iris Apatow, among numerous others. Vuitton also threw a simultaneous Hamptons cocktail party in New York to open its latest studio on Shelter Island, attended by Lauren Santo Domingo, Alexander Roth and Sophia Roe.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening.