Shay Mitchell Takes Risks in Cutout Corset Blazer Dress & Satin Pumps at Calzedonia’s Paris Fashion Week Party

Shay Mitchell brought a slick take to going-out style in Paris, beginning the city’s Spring 2023 Fashion Week season at Calzedonia’s kickoff party.

Arriving at the hosiery and swimwear brand’s Fall 2022 “Calzedomania” launch at the Palais Brongniart, the “Pretty Little Liars” star posed in a daring cutout minidress, featuring blazer-like structured shoulders with long sleeves and lapels. However, giving the piece a risqué spin were geometric cutouts across its bodice, creating a corset silhouette with sheer lower panels. A silky panels skirt, complemented by sheer black polka-dot tights and small silver hoop earrings, finished Mitchell’s outfit.

Shay Mitchell attends Calzedonia’s launch party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Calzedonia

When it came to footwear, Mitchell slipped on a set of satin pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured triangular toes with black uppers, complete with 4-inch stiletto heels. The style added a sharp finish to the star’s outfit, creating a monochrome moment and providing a neutral base for her blazer dress to take center stage.

A closer look at Mitchell’s pumps. CREDIT: Vincenzo Grillo/Courtesy of Calzedonia

Pumps like Mitchell’s were a top trend of the night; in fact, similar heels were also worn by Sampaio, Josephine Skriver and Cindy Bruna at the event as well. Pairs with triangular toes and stiletto heels often provide a sharp finish to any ensemble, and have earned their position as a top silhouette in any woman’s wardrobe. Styles have emerged in timeless and new textures and colors over the years; this season, pairs can be found in new collections by Stuart Weitzman, Vince Camuto, Franco Sarto and Valentina Rangoni, among numerous others.

Shay Mitchell attends Calzedonia’s launch party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Vincenzo Grillo/Courtesy of Calzedonia

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

