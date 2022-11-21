’90 Day Fiancé’ Host Shaun Robinsons Blooms in Floral Dress & Chocolate Mules for Leading Women Defined

Shaun Robinson took a tonal — and sustainable — approach to dressing this week, emceeing nonprofit Leading Women Defined’s first capsule conference in Detroit.

For the occasion, the “90 Day Fiancé” host posed in a new Instagram Reel ahead of the event, where she moderated discussions between figures including Lip Bar CEO Melissa Butler and fashion designer Tracy Reese. During the event, she wore a brown and white printed dress from Reese’s sustainable Hope For Flowers line, featuring a sleeveless silhouette, cinched waistline and flared midi-length skirt in a curved floral print. Completing her ensemble was a gold ring and earrings, as well as a deep red lip.

When it came to shoes, Robinson went slick in a pair of glossy mules heels. The S.H.A.U.N. Foundation for Girls founder’s style included curved front straps with pointed toes, cast in a deep brown hue reminiscent of melted chocolate. The set was complete with thin stiletto heels, totaling 3-4 inches in height for a slick height boost.

Reese herself also shared excitement for the occasion, creating an Instagram post where she posed with Butler and Robinson before they spoke onstage together.

Robinson’s footwear wardrobe frequency includes metallic and sparkly open-toed peep-toe, platform and stiletto-heeled sandals from top brands, including Saint Laurent. On occasion, she’s also been seen in pointed-toe pumps with printed uppers or capped toes. When off-duty, Robinson wears leather sneakers with monochrome uppers, as well.

