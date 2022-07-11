’90 Day Fiance’ Host Shaun Robinson Danced in Barely-There Heels Until Her ‘Feet Hurt’ to Celebrate Her Birthday

Shaun Robinson put on the glitz for her birthday celebration this weekend — from head to toe.

The “90 Day Fiancé” host, as seen in her newest Instagram Reel, hit the dance floor in a sparkly silver minidress with an asymmetric silhouette. The off-the-shoulder number included a slim-fitting skirt and draped bodice. Completing Robinson’s ensemble was a pair of sparkling drop earrings, as well as thin stacked bangles.

However, the glamorous moment came at a price, as Robinson noted in her Reels caption. “#myfeethurtbutitwasworthit,” she added, along with emojis of confetti and dancing women.

When it came to shoes, Robinson opted for an equally glitzy pair: a sparkly set of heeled sandals. Her style included thin toe and slingback straps, as well as stiletto heels appearing to total 4 inches in height. The pair created a glittering monochrome look, while allowing her dress to take center stage — particularly when posing with her mother at a themed photo booth.

Robinson’s footwear wardrobe frequency includes metallic and sparkly open-toed peep-toe, platform and stiletto-heeled sandals from top brands, including Saint Laurent. On occasion, she’s also been seen in pointed-toe pumps with printed uppers or capped toes. When off-duty, Robinson wears leather sneakers with monochrome uppers, as well.

