’90 Day Fiance’ Host Shaun Robinson Danced in Barely-There Heels Until Her ‘Feet Hurt’ to Celebrate Her Birthday

By Aaron Royce
SHAUN
Shaun Robinson put on the glitz for her birthday celebration this weekend — from head to toe.

The “90 Day Fiancé” host, as seen in her newest Instagram Reel, hit the dance floor in a sparkly silver minidress with an asymmetric silhouette. The off-the-shoulder number included a slim-fitting skirt and draped bodice. Completing Robinson’s ensemble was a pair of sparkling drop earrings, as well as thin stacked bangles.

However, the glamorous moment came at a price, as Robinson noted in her Reels caption. “#myfeethurtbutitwasworthit,” she added, along with emojis of confetti and dancing women.

When it came to shoes, Robinson opted for an equally glitzy pair: a sparkly set of heeled sandals. Her style included thin toe and slingback straps, as well as stiletto heels appearing to total 4 inches in height. The pair created a glittering monochrome look, while allowing her dress to take center stage — particularly when posing with her mother at a themed photo booth.

Robinson’s footwear wardrobe frequency includes metallic and sparkly open-toed peep-toe, platform and stiletto-heeled sandals from top brands, including Saint Laurent. On occasion, she’s also been seen in pointed-toe pumps with printed uppers or capped toes. When off-duty, Robinson wears leather sneakers with monochrome uppers, as well.

Discover more stars wearing bold high heels in the gallery.

Sparkle this summer in glittering sandals.

Nina, sandals, silver sandals, heeled sandals, sparkly sandals, glitter sandals, strappy sandals, ankle strap sandals, block heel sandals
Nina’s Haviva sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nina Haviva sandals, $70 (was $89).

Jewel Badgley Mischka, sandals, silver sandals, heeled sandals, sparkly sandals, glitter sandals, strappy sandals, ankle strap sandals, stiletto sandals
Jewel Badgley Mischka Dimitra sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Dimitra sandals, $89.

L'Agence, sandals, crystal sandals, silver sandals, heeled sandals, sparkly sandals, glitter sandals, strappy sandals, ankle strap sandals, stiletto sandals
L’Agence Vivienne sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: L’Agence Vivienne sandals, $186 (was $495).

