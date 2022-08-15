Shaun Robinson Pops in Barely-There Heels & Orange Midi Dress for ’90 Day Fiancé Tell All’ Reunion

Shaun Robinson went bold while hosting the “90 Day Fiancé Tell All” reunion episode on Sunday.

The “90 Day Fiancé” host sat down with the cast of the show’s ninth season, wearing a bright orange midi dress. Styled by Adena Rohatiner, the piece included a sleeveless silhouette and rounded neckline. Robinson’s dress remained her outfit’s focal point, as she was just accessorized with thin gold rings, a bangle and white resin post earrings.

When it came to shoes, Robinson went slick in a pair of clear heels. The S.H.A.U.N. Foundation for Girls founder’s style included thin front and asymmetric PVC straps, creating a cutout silhouette. Likely finishing the set were stiletto or block heels, though they weren’t fully visible in Robinson’s pair.

Robinson’s no stranger to sleek heels, even wearing a daring pair to celebrate her birthday this summer. In an Instagram Reel that celebrated the occasion, she hit the dance floor in a sparkly off-the-shoulder minidress, complete with glittering stiletto-heeled sandals.

Robinson’s footwear wardrobe frequency includes metallic and sparkly open-toed peep-toe, platform and stiletto-heeled sandals from top brands, including Saint Laurent. On occasion, she’s also been seen in pointed-toe pumps with printed uppers or capped toes. When off-duty, Robinson wears leather sneakers with monochrome uppers, as well.

