Sharon Stone Poses in Sweeping Couture Gowns and Metallic Heels for ‘Vogue Arabia’

Sharon Stone made a dramatic statement in her newest covergirl moment: the star of Vogue Arabia‘s September issue.

Posing for the lens of Nima Benati, the Academy Award-winning actress‘ two cover stories spotlight colorful couture creations. In one shot, she poses in a blue Zuhair Murad gown with a sparkling embroidered bodice and a sweeping skirt. While raising the skirt, the “Ratched” actress revealed her footwear: a set of Murad’s glossy metallic pumps, featuring pointed toes and stiletto heels. The set provided a sharp finish to Stone’s outfit, while coordinating with the gleaming metal accents on her gown.

In her second cover, Stone pops in a dramatic yellow Dolce and Gabbana gown with a voluminous skirt, off-the-shoulder bodice and daring thigh-high silhouette. Throughout the accompanying editorial, she also dons an array of elegant and ornate dresses, coats and gowns by Ashi Studio, Elie Saab, Rami Al Ali and Schiaparelli.

In her cover story with ex-CNN anchor Hala Gorani, Stone also discusses a range of topics, including the #MeToo movement, aging, women’s rights, plastic surgery and online dating. In particular, the star opened up about her experience dating online — notably mentioning the importance of inner beauty after a man commented on her post-surgery appearance.

“I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit,” says Stone.

The actress also opened up about her and her friends supporting each other when it comes to appearances, in light of the viral bikini selfie she shared on Instagram this week.

“I posted it because I feel like women become invisible once we become moms and you’re 45 and people walk by you like you’re not there,” Stone said. “Life doesn’t always make you feel like a winner as you grow older.”

