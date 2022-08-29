Sharon Stone Reminisces the End of Summer in Printed Bikini at Home

Sharon Stone took a bold approach to pre-fall style while at home this week.

On Sunday, the Academy Award-winning actress snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a printed bikini. Her style featured a deep neckline with triangular cups, as well as string-accented bottoms. Each featured an allover geometric mixed-stripe print in hues of blue, white, golden yellow and orange, complete with gold beaded strap accents.

“Why do I always get in shape when summers over?,” Stone captioned the photo, which earned positive praise from a range of stars including Philippe and David Blond, Sam Smith, Lisa Rina and Carla Bruni.

Though the “Basic Instinct” star’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely she opted to go barefoot while outside. However, if she wore shoes at all, they likely encompassed a flat thong or slide silhouette — two of the top trending styles that have ruled the street style scene this summer.

This is just the latest sharp swimwear moment for the legendary actress. Last week, she snapped a group photo on Instagram while enjoying a day in the sun with friends, wearing a high-waisted black one-piece swimsuit and aviator sunglasses.

Stone’s known for unexpected styling choices, often mixing textures, prints, and colors in a bold and sleek fashion. On the shoe front, the “The Beauty of Living Twice” author can be regularly seen in platform and strappy sandals, as well as open- and pointed-toe pumps, by top brands like Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. These are usually worn with suits and long-sleeved dresses by Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, and Stephane Rolland—with sparkling drop earrings added for interviews and red carpets.

Discover Stone and more stars at the MOCA Gala in the gallery.