Shakira Dances With Shaq in Graphic Leggings and Chunky Black Sneakers in Hilarious Video

Shakira proved her dancing skills in a humorous new video, where she virtually danced with Shaquille O’Neal.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a playful Instagram clip where she dances alongside the Reebok partner in a split-screen. While O’Neal was sharply dressed in a collared shirt, tie and slip-on loafers, Shakira went the sportier route with her ensemble. The “Chantaje” singer wore a black, gray and white printed sweatshirt and leggings. Both pieces featured black trim. The star accessorized with pink-framed sunglasses, adding a retro touch to her outfit.

“Shak and Shaq (micro and macro),” the singer captioned the video, referencing the pair’s similarly shortened nicknames.

When it came to footwear, the “She Wolf” singer wore a pair of chunky black Naked Wolfe sneakers. The $250 Track style featured black and white leather and fabric uppers, as well as striped laces and the brand’s lettering on its sides. The style also featured thick chunky rubber soles for a playful, athletic touch. Shakira’s sneakers coordinated with her look’s black and white color scheme, streamlining her outfit instantly.

Naked Wolfe’s Track sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Chunky sneakers like Shakira’s add a sporty element to any ensemble, whether you’re in or out of the gym. Pairs like the musician’s, which feature thick, comfortable rubber soles, are ideal for all-day or athletic wear. In addition to Shakira, stars like Jisoo, Irina Shayk and Jennifer Garner have worn sporty Brooks Running, Dior and Versace sneakers in recent weeks.

Shakira’s shoe style varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Waka Waka” singer opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands like Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. The musician can also be spotted in athletic sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

