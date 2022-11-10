Shakira Glimmers in Sheer Bejeweled Gown, Checkered Boots & More for Burberry’s Holiday Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Shakira didn’t shy away from glamour in her latest project: a starring role in Burberry’s 2022 holiday campaign film, “The Night Before.”

In the clip, alongside Burna Boy, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer twirls and struts away in a daring sheer gown — the same pale tan number Lila Moss wore to the 2021 Met Gala. As seen on Instagram, long-sleeved attire featured a black print of Burberry house emblems, overlaid with sparkling crystal accents for a bejeweled effect.

Shakira’s ensemble — though her footwear was not visible — was finished with crystal post earrings, two gold bracelets and a metallic silver quilted handbag she snatched out of midair, making a head-to-toe holiday statement.

When it came to footwear, the “She Wolf” singer could be seen wearing Burberry boots in a later part of the clip, where she walks on a row of dining tables in a beige skirt and lace bustier top, before a ruffled, check-printed blouse is layered atop. Her ensemble is finished with a pair of tall brown boots, similarly covered in Burberry’s signature house check prints. The stretchy pair is complete with closed toes and short block heels, providing a practical and versatile finish to Shakira’s ensemble.

You can view more in the full holiday film on YouTube, below.

Shakira’s shoe style varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Waka Waka” singer opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands like Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. The musician can also be spotted in athletic sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

