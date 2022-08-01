Serena Williams Shows Her Prankster Side After Tennis Practice With Venus at Citi Open in Leggings & Nike Sneakers

Serena Williams was utterly sporty while playing pranks during the Citi Open in Washington, D.C.

The ESPY Award-winning tennis star posed in front of a “Reserved” parking sign for Citi Open chairman and philanthropist Mark Ein, wearing a purple zip-up jacket with thin white stripes on each arm. Adding to her look’s sporty appearance was a pair of black leggings, as we;; as a thin bracelet and her wedding ring. Between seeing sights around the city and practicing tennis with sister Venus, Williams also took a moment to prank Ein — covering his parking spot sign with a sticky note that read “Parking for Serena Williams.”

“Only those closest to me knows that I’m a little mischievous,” Williams teased in her post.

For footwear, Williams wore a pair of white sneakers by Nike. The sporty style appeared to feature a lace-up silhouette with leather uppers, complete with Nike Swoosh tongue logos. The pair added an athletic boost to the Wimbledon champion’s outfit, while remaining casual for a day of travel and sightseeing.

Williams has been opting for monochrome athletic sneakers frequently in recent weeks, like the white Nike pair she wore on a family vacation to Greece earlier this summer.

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. The Nike-sponsored athlete’s sandals and pumps for formal events usually include accents like bold colors and crystals. On and off the tennis court, she regularly wears sneakers from Nike and Air Jordan. In addition to wearing stylish shoes, Williams is a designer herself, having launched her namesake “Serena” clothing brand in 2018.

