Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle with Daughter Olympia in Nike Tank Top for ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

By Aaron Royce
Serena Williams teamed up with Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted today on Spotify.

The Serena Ventures founder posed in a photo on Instagram with Markle, as well as her daughter Olympia Ohanian. For the occasion, Williams wore a Nike tank top with coordinating black leggings, accented by the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, and a heart-shaped pendant necklace.

Olympia matched her mom’s sporty attire, wearing a flounced top with leggings and lace-up sneakers. Markle, meanwhile, wore a denim dress with a tied waist belt and a smooth overcoat.

“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify!,” Williams captioned the photo. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”

Though Williams’ footwear was not visible, it’s likely she slipped on a pair of comfortable athletic sneakers for the occasion in the photo — and while speaking with Markle.

In the episode, as reported by Deadline, Williams and Markle discuss being ambitious in their youth, the challenges of motherhood in the public eye and Williams’ own retirement from tennis —which she announced this summer in an essay in Vogue’s September issue.

Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian pose in the September 2022 issue of “Vogue.”
CREDIT: Luis Alberto Rodriguez

In the issue, the S by Serena designer also shared her thoughts on stepping back from tennis to grow her family with husband Alexis Ohanian, parenting Olympia and leaving a lasting legacy to positively impact women in sports.

“There is no happiness in this topic for me,” said Williams in her cover story. “I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it’s not. I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next. I don’t know how I’m going to be able to look at this magazine when it comes out, knowing that this is it, the end of a story that started in Compton, California, with a little Black girl who just wanted to play tennis.”

Discover Williams’ top street style moments over the years in the gallery.

