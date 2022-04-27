Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Dance While Swapping Heels for Pink Pajama Slippers

With all Serena Williams does in her career, it’s hard to imagine the 40-year-old athlete, entrepreneur, and fashion mogul has any time for sleep. But the mom of 4-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (known as Olympia) knows the value of rest and relaxation, especially when it comes to lounging around with her pint-sized best friend.

In an Instagram video posted on April 25, the mom and daughter pair take to twinning to catch some much-deserved Zs. The clip, which is set to the song “Just a Cloud Away” by Pharrell Williams, begins with Serena and her daughter wear matching black mock-neck turtleneck dresses with voluminous black mini skirts, both carrying a small purse. The Rachel Parcell dresses are surprisingly affordable; Serena’s dress retails for only $59 while Olympia’s dress is only $19. While the award-winning tennis champion wears stiletto sandals decorated with a statement black bow, her daughter wears toddler-appropriate black Mary Janes. In the video, the pair walk hand-in-hand forward, stepping toward single baby pink slippers in their respective sizes on the floor in front of them.

When the mommy-daughter duo step on the slippers, a clever edit changes them into matching pink pajamas with long sleeves and tapered legs. And, clearly, the pair are seen donning the “magic” slippers to match. Serena and Olympia then dance and laugh in the nighttime wear, making for a sweet mom and daughter moment.

Serena captioned the adorable video with the caption, “Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie.”

Serena and her daughter are known for their twinning looks, from wearing matching pink Balmain dresses in Paris earlier this month to famously coordinating on the tennis court in 2020. Even when dreaming, the pair know how to make a too-cute mommy and me style statement.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on clothing pieces, accessories and handbags.

