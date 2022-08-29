Beyonce Honors Serena Williams’ Career in Gatorade Commercial With Empowering Self-Love Message

Serena Williams’ latest venture is empowering others through her legacy — and partnership with Gatorade.

In her newest commercial for the sports beverage, “Love Means Everything,” the tennis superstar’s career is given a retrospective with numerous videos and clips commemorating different championships and moments in her career on the court. The mix also contains multiple clips of young women participating in a variety of activities and sports, including lifting weights, fencing, drumming, roller skating, dancing, football, tennis and horseback riding. Together, the imagery paints a powerful picture of Williams’ impact on inclusivity, uplifting young women and the importance of self-empowerment.

The commercial also notably features a star narrator: none other than Beyoncé, who recites a rousing speech over the videos commemorating Williams’ tennis presence as a lesson in the importance of loving your individual, unique self.

“When we write her down in history, no matter who you are, no matter where you are, we’ll remember what she’s shown us: a movement to love you,” the musician says in the clip.

The moment was simultaneously marked by Williams’ new Time magazine cover reveal, as well as her debut of a new collaborative shoe on TikTok between Nike and her own jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry, ahead of the U.S. Open this week. The sneakers she shared herself unboxing were black, featuring curved uppers and rubber soles. However, giving the lace-up silhouette a glamorous elegance were sparkling crystals embellished in the shapes of sparks and Nike’s own Swoosh. Gold embroidery spelling “Queen” and “Mama” on each toe, as well as custom “SW” nameplates, finished the pair.

“Custom @nike and @serenawilliamsjewelry on my feet,” Williams captioned the video. “Can’t wait for you to see my outfit that matches these tonight!”

@serena Custom @nike and @serenawilliamsjewelry on my feet. Can’t wait for you to see my outfit that matches these tonight! 💎💎💎 ♬ Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears

It’s certainly been a landmark month for Williams, who also made waves weeks earlier for announcing her evolution past tennis — equivalent to her retirement — as the cover star of Vogue’s September 2022 issue.

“I’d like to think that thanks to opportunities afforded to me, women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court,” Williams said in her cover interview while discussing her legacy. “They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can be strong yet beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it all.”

