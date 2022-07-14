Serena Williams Laces Into Drawstring Dress and Nike Sneakers for Family Trip to Greece

Serena Williams brought her sporty style to Greece while on holiday.

The ESPY Award-winning tennis star posed in front of an ancient temple with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia on Instagram, wearing a sleeveless black dress. Giving the asymmetric knee-length pair a modern edge was a drawstring at the thigh, creating a slit silhouette. Completing Williams’ off-duty outfit was a pendant necklace and sunglasses.

“Just the 3 of us,” Williams sweetly captioned the family photo.

For footwear, Williams wore a pair of monochrome white sneakers by Nike. The sporty style appeared to feature a lace-up silhouette with mesh uppers, complete with orange Nike Swoosh logos. The pair added an athletic boost to the Wimbledon champion’s outfit, while remaining casual for a day of travel and sightseeing.

Williams herself is no stranger to a sharp sneaker, even wearing a black leather Nike style with a rose-printed dress while attending Paris Fashion Week this spring.

Serena Williams walks in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. The Nike-sponsored athlete’s sandals and pumps for formal events usually include accents like bold colors and crystals. On and off the tennis court, she regularly wears sneakers from Nike and Air Jordan. In addition to wearing stylish shoes, Williams is a designer herself, having launched her namesake “Serena” clothing brand in 2018.

Click through the gallery to discover Williams’ boldest street style moments over the years.