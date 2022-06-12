Selena Gomez Shines in Silver Sandals and Corseted Shirtdress for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Panel

Selena Gomez took the high-shine route while dressing for a FYC screening and panel for “Only Murders in the Building” in Los Angeles.

After attending Britney Spears’ wedding on Thursday, Gomez arrived at the El Capitan Theatre on Saturday in a chic white shirtdress. The piece featured a buttoned bodice and cuffs, as well as a pointed collar. Giving the dress a sleek twist was a white leather corset belt, which crossed with thin straps across Gomez’s dress for a layered appearance. Her outfit was finished with chunky silver drop earrings.

The star also posed on the red carpet with numerous cast and crew members, including Martin Short.

Selena Gomez arrives at the “Only Murders in the Building” panel and FYC screening at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Selena Gomez and Martin Short arrive at the “Only Murders in the Building” panel and FYC screening at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Boosting Gomez’s ensemble was a set of metallic silver sandals. The shiny set featured thin toe and crossed ankle straps for added security. Completing the pair were thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Gomez an instant height boost that was slick and glamorous. The square-toed pair also matched with her jewelry, creating an ensemble that was minimalist and cohesive.

A closer look at Gomez’s silver sandals. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Metallic heels like Gomez’s are on the rise within the current high heel resurgence, with stiletto and block-heeled pairs soaring in popularity. Pairs in gold and silver hues have become the most worn, due to their versatile tones and ability to make a sharp statement — as seen in new pairs by Tamara Mellon, Schutz and Sam Edelman. In addition to Gomez, stars including Dakota Fanning, Olivia Culpo and Charli D’Amelio have slipped on shiny sandals by Tom Ford, Rene Caovilla and Femme LA in recent weeks as well.

Selena Gomez arrives at the “Only Murders in the Building” panel and FYC screening at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton.

