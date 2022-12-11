Selena Gomez Pops in Barbiecore Knitwear and 7-Inch Heels at ‘Saturday Night Live’ Afterparty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez brought Barbiecore style to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. The star’s appearance notably re-united her with her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted Saturday’s episode.

Arriving at the show’s afterparty on Saturday evening, Gomez shone in a hot pink Valentino ensemble. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star’s single-toned outfit featured a knit fuchsia pleated miniskirt and off-the-shoulder sweater, both crafted from soft mohair wool and embroidered with vertical pink sequins . Gomez’s outfit was complete with matching pink tights for a monochrome appearance, topped with large gold hoop earrings and a high ponytail.

Selena Gomez arrives at the ‘Saturday Night Live’ afterparty in midtown Manhattan in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “Ice Cream” singer buckled into an equally bold — and Barbie-worthy — set of shoes: Valentino’s Discobox platform heels. The star’s $1,190 pumps featured matching hot pink leather uppers in a glossy finish, featuring squared toes, buckled ankle straps and towering 3-inch platform soles. A dynamic set of 7-inch block heels completed the set, providing Gomez with a sky-high height boost that instantly streamlined her ensemble.

A closer look at Gomez’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Valentino’s Discobox platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Gomez’s appearance followed her appearances during Short and Martin’s “SNL” episode, including their opening monologue and “Father of the Bride — Part 8” sketch — both of which can be viewed on the show’s YouTube channel.

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

