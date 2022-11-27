Selena Gomez Reunites with Blackpink in Layered Denim and Cozy Ugg Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez shared a reunion with Blackpink this week — and did so with a lesson in sharp fall style. The group reunited in-person following the 2020 launch of their collaborative hit single, “Ice Cream.”

While posing with the South Korean girl group on Instagram during their “Born Pink” world tour — shortly before they stop in London on Nov. 20 — Gomez posed with Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé in a black cowl-necked Babaton blouse and collared leather coat. Elevating her outfit with a grunge spin was a set of Agolde’s $149 Crisscross Upsize jeans, crafted from light blue denim with frayed hems and a crossed waistband for added edge. Gomez finished her ensemble with a pair of black socks.

“Selpink chillin,” Gomez playfully captioned the group’s photo, referencing the “Ice cream chillin” part of their song.

When it came to footwear, Gomez gave her sharp outfit a cozy fall spin with a pair of Ugg slippers. The “Year Without Rain” musician’s all-black $120 Coquette style included rounded suede uppers, as well as flat insoles lined in the brand’s signature soft shearling. A set of ridged black soles — complete with a .075-inch platform base and 1-inch heel — completed the set with a practical finish. The style added an easygoing, approachable spin to her sharp, ’90s-esque ensemble for the occasion.

Ugg’s Coquette slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

