Selena Gomez Revisits ’90s Style in Fluffy Coat & Lug-Sole Boots in New York City

Selena Gomez was sharply outfitted while out in New York City this week.

While stepping out on Tuesday afternoon, the “Only Murders in the Building” star was spotted in a ’90s-worthy outfit in Manhattan. Her monochrome black outfit featured a high-necked sweater with ribbed trim, layered atop a set of black trousers and a faux fur overcoat. The cozy ensemble was complete with matching large sunglasses.

Selena Gomez is seen in New York City on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “Ice Cream” singer paired her outfit with a matching set of lug-sole boots. Her black leather style featured rounded toes and faintly shiny uppers, cemented with thick ridged rubber soles. The style added a utilitarian base to her outfit, while remaining sharp and ready to combat the winter chill.

A closer look at Gomez’s boots. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Gomez’s Manhattan outing notably followed Friday’s now-viral TikTok video, where she leans beneath a bathroom hand dryer to dry and adjust her wig — a pastel piece complete with fringed tips and bangs, in hues of pink, yellow and blue. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star’s whimsical accessory was paired with a blue silk button-up blouse and distressed high-waisted blue jeans. The light blue set was layered with dark-heeled boots, as well as sparkly fringed crystal statement earrings.

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

