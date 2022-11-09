All the Best Moments From Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ — Including an A$AP Rocky Surprise

Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” is officially out today on Prime Video — and, as can be expected, is packed with star power and a string of dynamic moments.

Whether it’s performances by Anitta and Don Toliver, or dynamic runway moments featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson and more top celebrities, the 41-minute-long show features an array of standout moments. The inclusive event was shot in the South Coast Botanic Garden in California’s Palos Verdes Estates.

Below, discover the best moments from Rihanna’s viral fourth annual Savage x Fenty show.

Rihanna’s entrance — with an A$AP Rocky surprise

Rihanna kicked off the Savage show herself, emerging in the forest in an homage to the mythological figure of “Mother Earth.” For the occasion, the singer walked fiercely in sheet pants, a blue silk corset and lacy bra with a black duster and crystal-strapped heels — plus a runway-worthy soundtrack with the song “D.M.B”, courtesy of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna during “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, Calif. CREDIT: Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Anitta’s musical performance

Brazilian singer Anitta made her Savage x Fenty show debut as one of this year’s featured performers. Wearing a sheer catsuit with strappy stiletto heels, the singer twerked and danced in the forest while performing her hit songs “Practice” and “Envolver.”

Anitta is seen during Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Johnny Depp’s surprise cameo

Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance in the fourth Savage x Fenty show caused a stir last week before it was even confirmed. In the new footage, Depp appears in a solo runway walk in the forest, wearing olive green Savage x Fenty men’s loungewear with layered necklaces. The actor was the first man in the lingerie show’s four consecutive years to have a featured star moment.

Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.” CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Runway models galore

Aside from a wide range of A-list influencers and celebrity talent, Rihanna also drew a range of today’s top fashion models for the Savage x Fenty show — and, suffice it to say, they were all ready for the runway. This season, her supermodel lineup included none other than Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Precious Lee, Lara Stone and FN’s recent cover star Cara Delevingne.

Irina Shayk at Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Savage x Fenty's Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion's featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty's websites upon release.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars modeling in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 fashion show in the gallery.