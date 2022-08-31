Savage X Fenty Debuts Cozy Loungewear with New Fall Campaign Starring Dove Cameron and Jordan Alexander

Savage X Fenty is expanding its range this fall, thanks to the power of loungewear. Celebrating self-expression and comfort, the new line — releasing on September 8 — is aptly titled Savage X Fenty Lounge.

The Savage X Fenty Lounge debut includes a laidback range of baby tees, cropped and seamed hoodies, joggers, tank tops, shorts and leggings. For a sharp approach, the palette is minimal and clean, encompassing hues of dark purple, blue, olive green, golden yellow, gray and black.

“At the core, Savage X Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident. The Lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laidback twist,” Rihanna said in a statement. “I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

Dove Cameron stars in Savage X Fenty’s Savage X Fenty Lounge campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Along with the collection’s announcement comes a star-studded campaign, featuring two new brand ambassadors: Emmy Award-winning actress Dove Cameron and “Gossip Girl” star Jordan Alexander. Within the imagery, Cameron poses in a yellow cropped hoodie and joggers with socks and platform sandals, lounging on a flight. Alexander also depicts a sharp loungewear cropped T-shirt and joggers in purple while at home, paired with yellow loafers.

“It’s been such an honor working with the iconic Savage X Fenty, a brand that focuses on celebrating inclusivity and individuality,” said Cameron in a statement. “This new collection is so lush and so fresh, perfect for the everyday elevation I need to be the best version of myself.”

Jordan Alexander stars in Savage X Fenty’s Savage X Fenty Lounge campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Alexander shared similar sentiments, highlighting the individuality Savage X Fenty inspires in its wearers.

“Sexy is exactly who you are, as you are. Seeing how fearlessly Rihanna pursues the celebration of individuality with Savage X Fenty gives me so much courage and inspiration to accept every part of myself and my life,” said Alexander in a statement. “There is no blueprint for my body or my life, I get to make that for myself, I don’t need to be like anyone else.”

Models Shi, Cole and Simi star in Savage X Fenty’s Savage X Fenty Lounge campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

In addition to its sharp color palette and celebrity focus, the new Savage X Fenty collection continues the brand’s dedication to affordability and inclusivity. The line ranges from sizes XXS-4X, as well as prices ranging from $24.95-$74.95. You can shop for the pieces on the brand’s website and its retail stores when they drop on September 8.

