Latto Poses in Lacy Lingerie, Garters & Boxers With Slick Heels for Savage X Fenty’s December Drop

Latto is adding a new role to her resume: lingerie model, thanks to Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty.

The Grammy-nominated musician is the latest celebrity face for the lingerie brand, which is releasing new women’s and men’s styles in its new December product drop — available today on Amazon. The $11 – $125 range features a new variety of lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear in hues including purple, pink, black, olive green and golden yellow, giving a romantic spin from accents from velvet paneling to floral-printed lace. Additional styles include dynamic accents ranging from sheer textures to faux fur trim.

Latto stars in Savage X Fenty’s December 2022 drop campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Men’s sleepwear and athleisure also include tonal velvet tops and bottoms, while the line’s new colorways are introduced in its Lounge Essential cropped hoodies, bralette, lounge pants and onesie — as well as the same pieces in a new ribbed knit.

Within the campaign, Latto dons an array of sharp Savage ensembles. One notable image includes her wearing a light lavender structured bra and matching briefs. Giving the set a glamorous twist are sparkling crystal earrings, rings, bracelets and a waist belt. Completing her ensemble are silver sandals with embellished puffed ankle and toe straps, finished with 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

Latto stars in Savage X Fenty’s December 2022 drop campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

However, the sleekest imagery from the collection features Latto in an eclectic ensemble that merges her own flair for the dramatic with Rihanna’s own dynamic glamour. The rapper poses on a photoshoot set in a red, blue and white polka-dot-printed set of silk boxers and a matching shirt, layered over a black and red floral-printed lace bra and cutout briefs. The sultry ensemble is accented by sheer push-up stockings attached with black garter clips, as well as gleaming earrings and a collar necklace. Finishing Latto’s outfit is a pair of silky muted red platform heels, featuring thick soles and wide toe straps.

Irina Shayk models in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in Simi Valley, California, broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Latto’s fronting of Savage X Fenty’s new campaign comes on the heels of the brand’s viral “Vol. 4” show. Creatively directed by — and starring — Rihanna, the dramatic Prime Video-streamed video introduced the label’s fall collection on numerous star models, including Anitta, Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simi Liu, Johnny Depp and numerous others.

PHOTOS: Discover Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show in the gallery.