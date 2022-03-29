‘And Just Like That’ Star Sarita Choudhury Gets Slick in Cutout Dress and Zebra Heels at ‘Plaza Suite’ Premiere

Sarita Choudhury went sleek for the “Plaza Suite” premiere in New York City. The actress hit the red carpet at the Hudson Theater with numerous stars, including Lily Allen and Cynthia Nixon, to support leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker.

While arriving at the Hudson Theater, the “And Just Like That…” star wore a slick cutout dress. The black midi-length number featured a sharp collar and ribbed texture, as well as a button-up silhouette that created a knee-high slit and deep neckline. Adding to the garment’s edge were two thin front cutouts. Choudhury’s accessories were equally sharp: a pair of chunky huggie hoop earrings, a classic signet ring and sheer black tights.

attends the “Plaza Suite” opening night at Hudson Theater in New York City on March 28, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Choudhury gave her outfit a pop of prints with a set of Bottega Veneta pumps. Her now-sold-out style featured white and black leather uppers in a swirled zebra print with trendy square toes. For added comfort, the footwear also featured ridged rubber outsoles injected with rubber for added traction. The pair was complete with angular 3.34-inch heels, giving Choudhury’s look a truly wild finish.

A closer look at Choudhury’s pumps. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Printed heels like Choudhury’s are back in rotations during the high heel renaissance. Varying from animal prints to floral patterns, the accent adds a burst of texture and color to any outfit — like recent pairs by Kate Spade New York, Larroude and Sam Edelman. Aside from Choudhury, stars like Lucy Hale, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner have also slipped on printed Miu Miu, Moncler and Gianvito Rossi pumps in recent weeks.

Choudhury is a new star in the fashion world, following a stylish turn as Seema Patel in “And Just Like That…” While on the red carpet, she can be spotted in embellished sandals and pumps from brands like Roger Vivier. As Patel, her footwear’s taken a turn for the sleek, including platform heels and boots from brands like Christian Louboutin and Valentino. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, Choudhury has also been embraced by the fashion industry, attending shows for Ulla Johnson and Altuzarra during New York Fashion Week this season.

