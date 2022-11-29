Sarita Choudhury Returns to ‘And Just Like That…’ for Season 2 in Gucci Sandals, Fendi Dress & Birkin Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarita Choudhury was on the run for season 2 of “And Just Like That…”

While filming the show in Manhattan on Tuesday, the “And Just Like That…” star wore a flowing Fendi gown while chasing a thief who stole her orange Hermés Birkin handbag in a scene. Her cream silk ensemble featured a $4,900 gown from Fendi’s spring 2022 collection, inspired by the ’70s artworks of Antonio Lopez. The piece included draped sleeves and a cape silhouette, accented by a long skirt and thin belt.

Choudhury was accessorized with a gold necklace, post earrings and leather bangle from a variety of brands, including Cartier, the Aletto Brothers and Darius.

Sarita Choudhury chases after a thief who stole her Birkin bag filming ‘And Just Like That’ in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Sarita Choudhury chases after a thief who stole her Birkin bag filming ‘And Just Like That’ in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Choudhury raced down the sidewalk in a pair of heeled metallic sandals. Featuring a shiny finish, the Gucci set included block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, accented by thin “GG” monogram buckle-accented upper straps and thin soles. The set provided a crisp finish to her outfit, complementing its neutral tones while remaining versatile and easy to move in.

Sarita Choudhury chases after a thief who stole her Birkin bag filming ‘And Just Like That’ in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Choudhury’s appearance marks the return of glamorous real estate agent Seema Patel, her popular character from the show’s first season. Previously, stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Nicole Ari Parker have also been spotted filming throughout New York City this fall for the new season, set to premiere in 2023.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury film ‘And Just Like That…’ season 1.

Choudhury is a recent star in the fashion world, following a stylish turn as Seema Patel in “And Just Like That…” While on the red carpet, she can be spotted in heeled sandals and pumps from brands including Bottega Veneta and Roger Vivier. As Patel, her footwear’s taken a turn for the sleek, including platform heels and boots from Christian Louboutin and Valentino. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, Choudhury has also been embraced by the fashion industry, attending shows for Ulla Johnson and Altuzarra during New York Fashion Week this year.

