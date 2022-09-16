Sarah Michelle Gellar Gleams in Bronze Leopard Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a screening of Netflix's "Do Revenge" at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood on Sept. 14, 2022.

Sarah Michelle Gellar returned to the red carpet in glitzy style for the premiere of her new film, “Do Revenge.” The Alfred Hitchcock-inspired black comedy movie, which stars Gellar, Cami Mendes and Maya Hawke, will be released on Sept. 16.

During the film’s premiere at Hollywood’s TUDUM Theater, the “Possession” actress gave her bohemian and edge-influenced style a glamorous twist in a sparkling Prabal Gurung minidress. Styled by Tara Swennen, the long-sleeved piece was covered in gleaming bronze and black sequins arranged in an overlapping leopard-printed pattern. Adding to Gellar’s ensemble were sparkling circle linear drop earrings, several rings and a black acrylic rectangular clutch.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a screening of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star completed her outfit with a set of towering black platform sandals. Her leather pair featured closed counters and thick platform soles. Giving the pair a slick, height-boosting finish were thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Gellar’s platforms. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cami Mendes, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Maya Hawke attend a screening of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik , Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots. She’s even a fan of wearing heels at home, like the Dior Extreme Gladiators she toasted the “And Just Like That…” premiere in. Gellar’s personal style is distinctly “everywoman,” as she frequently re-wears beloved pieces for long periods of time—especially sharp handbags by Gucci, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

