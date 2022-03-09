Sarah Michelle Gellar Steps into Spring in One-Sleeved Floral Dress and Nude Pumps

Sarah Michelle Gellar was spring-ready while attending an International Women’s Day luncheon in Santa Monica, Calif.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star left the event with Lindsay Price and a friend, wearing a one-sleeved floral dress. The knee-length number featured a sharp asymmetric neckline and single puffed sleeve, covered in a black, pink and green floral print. Gellar paired the set with a set of aviator sunglasses, and briefly flung a black blazer over her shoulders for a nonchalant, effortless cover-up.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lindsay Price and a friend leave The Little Market’s International Women’s Day luncheon in Santa Monica, California on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: H&K Content /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the “Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed” star opted for a sleek pair of pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured two-tone uppers in a blush pink patent leather and nude satin, complete with triangular toes for a sharp finish. The pair, which also included stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height, instantly streamlined her look and allowed her dress to take center stage.

Pointed-toe pumps add a sharp finish to any ensemble, due to their triangular toes and stiletto heels. The classic style has soared in popularity during the high heel resurgence, as seen in new styles by Amina Muaddi, Schutz and Steve Madden. Aside from Gellar, stars like Julia Fox, Renee Zellweger and Sydney Sweeney have also slipped on sharp pumps by Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin in recent weeks.

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots. She’s even a fan of wearing heels at home, like the Dior Extreme Gladiators she toasted the “And Just Like That…” premiere in. Gellar’s personal style is distinctly “everywoman,” as she frequently re-wears beloved pieces for long periods of time—especially sharp handbags by Gucci, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

