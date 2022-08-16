Sarah Michelle Gellar Blooms While Offline in Floral Dresses, Bikinis and Slides in Hawaii

Sarah Michelle Gellar took a break from social media to go offline and vacation in Hawaii — and, as proven in her latest social post, she did so in style.

After relaxing offline for two weeks, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star shared snapshots from her tropical trip in a new Instagram Reel.

The post featured an array of chic summer outfits, which included a deep orange bikini, pink rosette-accented top and black skirt, lacy tank top and a white dress layered with a gray cardigan.

However, Gellar’s most prominent outfits featured bright floral prints: a button-up cover-up dress and a Farm Rio tropical leaf-printed tiered dress with a cutout bodice. Rounding out her ensembles was a black long-sleeved top paired with a denim miniskirt.

“Took two weeks offline to spend family and friend time. It was just what I needed. Here’s a little of what I’ve been up to,” Gellar captioned the video.

Gellar accessorized smoothly throughout, occasionally layering her ensembles with white overalls. Additionally, many were paired with large gold hoop earrings, layered delicate pendant necklaces and an embroidered Corazon Playero hat. Finishing the “Scooby Doo” star’s outfit accents were black floral Lele Sadoughi post earrings and a pair of large aviator sunglasses.

Though most of Gellar’s photographed outfits didn’t feature shoes, her denim skirt ensemble did include a pair of beige slides. The pair appeared to be crafted from leather, featuring woven upper straps for a bohemian finish. Whether Gellar wore the same slides throughout her trip is unclear — though, if she did, the neutral pair would have provided an effortlessly versatile day-to-night shoe for an array of occasions. However, the “Scream 2” actress is no stranger to a sharp shoe moment, stepping out in sleek black pumps to lead the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel at Comic-Con in San Diego in July.

Sarah Michelle Gellar arrives at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in San Diego on July 21, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik , Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots. She’s even a fan of wearing heels at home, like the Dior Extreme Gladiators she toasted the “And Just Like That…” premiere in. Gellar’s personal style is distinctly “everywoman,” as she frequently re-wears beloved pieces for long periods of time—especially sharp handbags by Gucci, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

Discover more stars wearing sandals in the gallery.