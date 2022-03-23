Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates Sweatpants With Sharp Jacket & Ankle Boots for Broadway’s ‘Plaza Suite’ Rehearsal

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest off-duty look was pure off-duty chic — with a Broadway theater to match — in New York City on Wednesday.

The “And Just Like That…” star arrived at the Hudson Theatre in a relaxed outfit, featuring a pair of light gray sweatpants, a black top and black quilted coat. The ensemble, worn while en route to rehearse her play “Plaza Suite” with husband Matthew Broderick, also included layered statement necklaces for a burst of eccentric glamour. Completing Parker’s ensemble was a black crossbody bag and sunglasses.

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway in New York City on March 23, 2022.

The “Sex and the City” actress’ ankle boots were equally sharp, featuring black suede uppers with almond-shaped toes and front zippers. The style also included short black block heels, giving them a light height boost while remaining walkable. The pair coordinated sharply with her outerwear while also remaining versatile for year-round wear.

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway in New York City on March 23, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Parker’s boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Suede boots are always a popular cold weather trend, due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Pairs like Parker’s are especially versatile for layering and wearing with a variety of ensembles. She isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards the style this season; stars like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway in New York City on March 23, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

