Sarah Jessica Parker Enters November in Strapped Pumps, Sweatpants and the Slouchiest Fall Sweater

Sarah Jessica Parker took a relaxedly chic approach to fall dressing to kick off the month of November.

Posing for her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe brand’s Instagram page, the “Sex and the City” star modeled in a draped gray sweater. The thin knitwear was crossed over at its bodice, hanging off her right shoulder in a sharply chic fashion. Adding to her look’s ease was a pair of pale taupe sweatpants, featuring split gathered hems and faint black lettering on its side. Parker finished her ensemble with a thin crystal necklace and stud earrings.

“Rabbit, Rabbit,” Parker captioned the post — a common saying she states in Instagram Reels and on her first social media posts on the first day of each month.

When it came to footwear, Parker strapped into a classic set of heels from her new SJP fall collection. The black leather pair — the new $425 Dare style — featured triangular pointed toes with secure elastic ankle straps. Finishing the set were 4-inch stiletto heels, bringing the pair a slick height boost. The set created a sharp base for Parker’s easygoing fall ensemble, merging the sleek and bohemian aesthetics that have become a signature of her own personal style over the years.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Dare pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

The moment marked Parker’s latest fashionable jaunt, following a string of appearances throughout Manhattan while filming the second season of “And Just Like That…” Last week, she was spotted leaving a boutique for the HBO Max dram in another costume designed by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago: a multicolored striped blouse, purple sequined midi skirt and metallic magenta Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in SoHo, New York City on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

