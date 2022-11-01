×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sarah Jessica Parker Enters November in Strapped Pumps, Sweatpants and the Slouchiest Fall Sweater

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
SJP
Boris Kodjoe,Nicole Ari Parker
Cathy Ang
Niall Cunningham
Sara Ramirez
View Gallery 17 Images

Sarah Jessica Parker took a relaxedly chic approach to fall dressing to kick off the month of November.

Posing for her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe brand’s Instagram page, the “Sex and the City” star modeled in a draped gray sweater. The thin knitwear was crossed over at its bodice, hanging off her right shoulder in a sharply chic fashion. Adding to her look’s ease was a pair of pale taupe sweatpants, featuring split gathered hems and faint black lettering on its side. Parker finished her ensemble with a thin crystal necklace and stud earrings.

“Rabbit, Rabbit,” Parker captioned the post — a common saying she states in Instagram Reels and on her first social media posts on the first day of each month.

When it came to footwear, Parker strapped into a classic set of heels from her new SJP fall collection. The black leather pair — the new $425 Dare style — featured triangular pointed toes with secure elastic ankle straps. Finishing the set were 4-inch stiletto heels, bringing the pair a slick height boost. The set created a sharp base for Parker’s easygoing fall ensemble, merging the sleek and bohemian aesthetics that have become a signature of her own personal style over the years.

Related

Angela Bassett Chicly Pairs Multicolored Trench Coat With Confetti Miniskirt & 6-Inch Pumps for 'The View'

Ivanka Trump Honors Mother Ivana in Velvet Gown With Sparkling Wrap & Pumps at Czech Independence Day Award Ceremony

Bella Hadid Drapes in Red with Dramatic Hooded Dress & Glossy Pointed-Toe Pumps at the Emerge Gala Dinner

Sarah Jessica Parker, SJP, pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, pointed toe pumps, stiletto pumps, heeled pumps, ankle strap pumps, strap pumps
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Dare pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

The moment marked Parker’s latest fashionable jaunt, following a string of appearances throughout Manhattan while filming the second season of “And Just Like That…” Last week, she was spotted leaving a boutique for the HBO Max dram in another costume designed by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago: a multicolored striped blouse, purple sequined midi skirt and metallic magenta Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Giuseppe Zanotti, And Just Like That, AJLT, Sex and the City, SATC, New York City, NYC, pink sandals, metallic sandals, slingback sandals, stiletto sandals, stilettos, purple skirt, sequin skirt, striped top, striped blouse, face mask
Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in SoHo, New York City on Oct. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities arriving at the “And Just Like That…” season 1 premiere.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad