Sarah Jessica Parker Boosts Sweatpants and Sheer Blouse with Purple Suede SJP Boots

Sarah Jessica Parker announced her latest partnership in bold style — with a bold shoe to match.

The “Sex and the City” star posed on Instagram to share her new partnership with RoC Skincare, a clinical skincare lined based in Paris that’s promoting its Look Forward Project — a digital initiative to celebrate the importance of optimism. For the occasion, Parker posed in a pair of light gray sweatpants and a gauzy white collared blouse. The formal-casual combo gained a sleek edge from her additional accessories: a black bra and layered necklaces.

The “And Just Like That Star” also shared she’s curated a $75 set of the brand’s eye cream, moisturizer and serum capsules — with 100% of proceeds benefitting nonprofit SeekHer Foundation.

When it came to shoes, Parker tapped herself for her footwear in a new pair of boots from her SJP Collection by Sarah Jessica Parker line. The star’s Rayna style featured deep orchid-purple suede uppers in a knee-high silhouette, including soft shafts that could be scrunched dow. Parker’s bold boots, adding a colorful punch to her ensemble, were complete with a set of short block heels totaling 2.95 inches. Her boots retail for $795 on SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s website.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Rayna boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

Suede boots are always a popular style, especially in colder months due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Pairs like Parker’s provide a pop of color to any look, while neutral styles are especially versatile for layering and wearing with a variety of ensembles. Parker isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards the style this season. Stars including Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

