Sarah Jessica Parker Suits Up in Vest, Trousers & Satin Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in sharp fall style to film “And Just Like That…” in New York.

While walking through Manhattan on Monday afternoon, Parker wore a matching gray button-up vest and trousers, ending in ballon-like cuffs slightly below the knee. The matching set, crafted from soft corduroy, was layered atop a pair of dark gray pointelle knit socks and a blue and maroon plaid button-up shirt.

Parker’s attire was finished with a light gray and black houndstooth plaid coat, as well as a bejeweled gold pendant necklace and pearl stud earrings. Her ensemble also gained a burst of sparkle from a circular black leather top-handle bag, covered in light-catching holographic crystals.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Parker’s attire bore a remarkable similarity to a gray vest and pants she wore in season 1 of the romantic comedy show, paired with a polka-dot tie, shirt and purple satin booties. When it came to footwear in this season 2 ensemble, however, the “Failure to Launch” actress stepped into a sharp set of pumps. Her black satin pair featured triangular pointed toes, as well as closed counters and 3-inch stiletto heels. Giving the set a burst of quirky romance were large satin bows on each of their toes, adding a quirky finish to the slick set.

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Bradshaw’s outside attire follows Parker’s viral outing last month, wearing a new ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago: the strapless gold and white Vivienne Westwood “Cloud” wedding gown from the 2008 “Sex and the City” film, paired with teal pointed-toe slingback pumps.

Sarah Jessica Parker leaves in a Met Gala gown shooting ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has begun filming throughout New York City this month. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this fall.

