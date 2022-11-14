×
Sarah Jessica Parker Suits Up in Vest, Trousers & Satin Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

By Aaron Royce
Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in sharp fall style to film “And Just Like That…” in New York.

While walking through Manhattan on Monday afternoon, Parker wore a matching gray button-up vest and trousers, ending in ballon-like cuffs slightly below the knee. The matching set, crafted from soft corduroy, was layered atop a pair of dark gray pointelle knit socks and a blue and maroon plaid button-up shirt.

Parker’s attire was finished with a light gray and black houndstooth plaid coat, as well as a bejeweled gold pendant necklace and pearl stud earrings. Her ensemble also gained a burst of sparkle from a circular black leather top-handle bag, covered in light-catching holographic crystals.

Sarah Jessica Parker, And Just Like That, pumps, black pumps, stiletto pumps, satin pumps, pointed toe pumps, bot pumps, socks, vest, pants, coat, fall fashion, fall style, New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on Nov. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Parker’s attire bore a remarkable similarity to a gray vest and pants she wore in season 1 of the romantic comedy show, paired with a polka-dot tie, shirt and purple satin booties. When it came to footwear in this season 2 ensemble, however, the “Failure to Launch” actress stepped into a sharp set of pumps. Her black satin pair featured triangular pointed toes, as well as closed counters and 3-inch stiletto heels. Giving the set a burst of quirky romance were large satin bows on each of their toes, adding a quirky finish to the slick set.

Sarah Jessica Parker, And Just Like That, pumps, black pumps, stiletto pumps, satin pumps, pointed toe pumps, bot pumps, socks, vest, pants, coat, fall fashion, fall style, New York City
A closer look at Parker’s pumps.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Bradshaw’s outside attire follows Parker’s viral outing last month, wearing a new ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago: the strapless gold and white Vivienne Westwood “Cloud” wedding gown from the 2008 “Sex and the City” film, paired with teal pointed-toe slingback pumps.

Sarah Jessica Parker leaves in a Met Gala gown shooting 'And Just Like That' in New York City. Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker Ref: SPL5499615 031122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sarah Jessica Parker leaves in a Met Gala gown shooting ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has begun filming throughout New York City this month. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this fall.

