Sarah Jessica Parker Shines in Gold Polka-Dot Skirt & Metallic Cutout Sandals for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker brought heavy metal — heavy metallics, that is — to film “And Just Like That…” in New York this afternoon.
While walking through Prospect Park in Brooklyn as Carrie Bradshaw with Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda Hobbes), Parker wore a gold pussybow blouse and knee-length skirt, styled by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Both pieces featured the same metallic sheen, as well as a round polka-dot print. Layered atop was a fuchsia silk blazer, adding a vibrant pop of color to the matching set.
Parker’s ensemble was complete with gleaming pink round crystal post earrings, as well as two thin metallic gold hair bows and a blue clutch modeled to look like a rolled-up issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.
Nixon was also cozily dressed for the occasion, wearing a gray, brown and blue striped knit sweater with a knit midi skirt, purple scarf and warm brown leather block-heeled boots.
When it came to footwear, the “Failure to Launch” actress wore a shiny pair of sandals. Giving her light magenta set a sleek edge were faint reptilian embossments, as well as buckled slingback straps. The style was finished with overlapping toe straps to form a close-toed cutout silhouette, as well as thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height for a slick elevation boost.
Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has begun filming throughout New York City this month. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this fall.
