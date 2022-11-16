Sarah Jessica Parker Shines in Gold Polka-Dot Skirt & Metallic Cutout Sandals for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker brought heavy metal — heavy metallics, that is — to film “And Just Like That…” in New York this afternoon.

While walking through Prospect Park in Brooklyn as Carrie Bradshaw with Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda Hobbes), Parker wore a gold pussybow blouse and knee-length skirt, styled by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Both pieces featured the same metallic sheen, as well as a round polka-dot print. Layered atop was a fuchsia silk blazer, adding a vibrant pop of color to the matching set.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 in Prospect Park in Brooklyn in New York on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Parker’s ensemble was complete with gleaming pink round crystal post earrings, as well as two thin metallic gold hair bows and a blue clutch modeled to look like a rolled-up issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.

Nixon was also cozily dressed for the occasion, wearing a gray, brown and blue striped knit sweater with a knit midi skirt, purple scarf and warm brown leather block-heeled boots.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon film “And Just Like That…” season 2 in Prospect Park in Brooklyn in New York on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

When it came to footwear, the “Failure to Launch” actress wore a shiny pair of sandals. Giving her light magenta set a sleek edge were faint reptilian embossments, as well as buckled slingback straps. The style was finished with overlapping toe straps to form a close-toed cutout silhouette, as well as thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height for a slick elevation boost.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon film “And Just Like That…” season 2 in Prospect Park in Brooklyn in New York on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has begun filming throughout New York City this month. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this fall.

