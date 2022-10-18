Sarah Jessica Parker Feels the Love in Fuchsia Roger Vivier Pumps & Balloon Trousers on Set of ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped back into Carrie Bradshaw’s heels — with a nod to one of her most memorable outfits — while filming HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City.

On Tuesday afternoon, Parker — as Bradshaw — arrived in Manhattan to film the show’s second season, wearing a cobalt blue satin blouse. Featuring a high neckline and diagonal striped piping, the formal piece gained a vintage edge from a long necktie attachment and opened cuffs. The elegant piece was paired with olive green pants with thin cuffed hems, featuring a rounded balloon-like shape. Parker’s whimsically tonal outfit, created by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, was complete with a thin gold chain necklace and orange, purple and blue bejeweled cocktail ring.

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to film ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Parker slipped into a set of vibrant fuchsia pumps by Roger Vivier. Her satin style, one of Gherardo Felloni’s signature I Love Vivier silhouettes, featured pointed toes with a rounded sweetheart opening to resemble the top of a heart. The set was complete with thin 4-inch lacquered heels, giving the romantic style a sleek finish. Though Parker’s pair is currently unavailable, similar styles can be found in Vivier’s boutiques and website.

A closer look at Parker’s Vivier pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The moment also marked a Vivier return for Parker, who similarly wore a memorable set of heels by the brand in the first season finale of “And Just Like That…” During its final scene, Bradshaw scatters Mr. Big’s ashes in Paris while wearing an orange Valentino couture gown and a light pink pair of Vivier’s spring 2021 platform pumps. The buckled style featured slingback straps, satin uppers and squared toes atop thick soles, complete with 4.75-inch stiletto heels. The dramatic ensemble was finished with pink gloves and the Eiffel Tower-shaped Timmy Woods clutch from 2008’s “Sex and the City” film.

Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That” season 1. CREDIT: HBO Max

Parker’s latest outfit is her third public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which began filming in New York City earlier this fall. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s new pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this autumn.

