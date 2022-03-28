Sarah Jessica Parker Is Pretty in Pink Embellished Gown & Hidden Heels at Broadway’s ‘Plaza Suite’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker embodied Broadway glamour today for the premiere of her new Broadway play, “Plaza Suite.”

The “And Just Like That…” star posed at home ahead of arriving at the Hudson Theatre, wearing a light pink Prabal Gurung gown. Featuring a sleeveless silhouette, the piece also included a sharply tailored skirt with a curved hem. Adding an air of enchanting glamour to the ensemble was a sheer cape covered in sparkling floral embellishments, which wrapped around the top of Parker’s dress and attached to its straps to create draped sleeves. A chic updo and delicate drop earrings completed her look.

“Just wait until you see the front. No words right now,” Parker captioned a shot shared on Instagram. “I’m sure they’ll come later. See you in Suite 719.”

Though Parker’s shoes weren’t visible, they likely consisted of stiletto-heeled sandals or pumps. Whatever the style may be, they did hail from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection — as proven by her tag on Instagram. Parker’s footwear also makes its own appearance in her play “Plaza Suite” with husband Matthew Broderick, which she teased on Instagram earlier this season.

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

