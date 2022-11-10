Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Into Fall in Plaid Coat, Cardigan & Oxfords for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker was cozily dressed as Carrie Bradshaw to film “And Just Like That…” in New York today.

While walking through downtown Manhattan, Parker wore a long magenta silk dress. Her maxi-length pleated piece included a crinkled texture with a paneled bodice, overlaid with a knee-length black and gray knit cardigan. Bringing her ensemble a fall-worthy finish was a dark brown herringbone wool coat overlaid with a pin and gray plaid pattern, as well as a clear beaded necklace, crystal stud earrings and a black velvet clutch trimmed in metallic gold leather.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in downtown Manhattan in New York on Nov. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Parker laced into a formal set of Oxfords. Her black and white leather pair featured a lace-up silhouette with almond-shaped toes, as well as short heels and paneled perforations for a dapper finish. The set proved an eclectic base for her attire — fitting, given Bradshaw’s renowned eclectic sense of style — while remaining practical for walking outdoors.

A closer look at Parker’s Oxfords. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Bradshaw’s outside attire follows Parker’s viral outing last month, wearing a new ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago: the strapless gold and white Vivienne Westwood “Cloud” wedding gown from the 2008 “Sex and the City” film, paired with teal pointed-toe slingback pumps.

Sarah Jessica Parker leaves in a Met Gala gown shooting ‘And Just Like That’ in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has begun filming throughout New York City this month. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this fall.

