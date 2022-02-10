Sarah Jessica Parker Preps for Broadway with Matthew Broderick in Low-Top Sneakers and Casual Denim

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest look was remarkably casual. The actress dressed down while rehearsing her Broadway play, “Plaza Suite,” with husband Matthew Broderick at the Hudson Theatr in New York.

The “Sex and the City” star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsals with husband Broderick on Instagram, snapped by Rayne O’Brien. For the occasion, Parker wore a long0-sleeved black top with white embroidery at its hem. The actress paired the piece with light blue jeans, which were widely cuffed at the bottom.

“Today @plazasuitebway…. And soon,” Parker captioned the photos. “The One Man Band @rayne_obryant capturing our many hours. Welcome back to our entire cast that joined yesterday. We have missed you and are so grateful to be back in your fine company after our 2 year separation. Visit the link in my bio to plan your visit to the Hudson Theatre.”

For footwear, the “Failure to Launch” star wore a pair of black sneakers. The style featured black uppers, which appeared to include rubber soles and a breathable mesh texture. Parker’s pair coordinated smoothly with her outfit, while likely remaining comfortable and easy to move around in.

The footwear was a casual departure from Parker’s recent heels, particularly those she’s worn on “SATC” companion series “And Just Like That…” Throughout the show, Parker could be seen in soaring heels by top labels like Isabel Marant, Roger Vivier and—of course—Manolo Blahnik.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

