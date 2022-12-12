Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Carrie Bradshaw in Sequin Dress, Pearls & Mismatched Sandals for ‘Some Like It Hot’ Opening

Sarah Jessica Parker brought effortless glamour to Broadway on Sunday night, while instantly referencing herself — and Carrie Bradshaw — in the process.

While in Manhattan with her family for the opening of “Some Like it Hot,” Parker wore a deep blue long-sleeved dress. Her calf-length piece featured a deep neckline and allover shimmering sequins, layered beneath a chic white swirl-textured coat with double-breasted crystal buttons. A simple black suede top-handle bag completed her ensemble with a chic finish.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the opening night of “Some Like It Hot” on Broadway at Shubert Theatre in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Parker also accessorized for the evening with layered pearl necklaces. The elegant jewelry added a ladylike finish to her outfit, but also appeared to reference the layered pearls she wore as Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City”; at the time, the character wore strands to cover her engagement ring from Aidan Shaw in the season 4 episode “Change of a Dress.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, James Broderick, Marion Broderick, Tabitha Broderick and Matthew Broderick attend the opening night of “Some Like It Hot” on Broadway at Shubert Theatre in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Failure to Launch” actress wore a set of heeled slingback sandals from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection. Appearing to hail from a future launch, her $450 Dish sandals featured mismatched black and white tones with contrasting polka dot prints, accented by crystal-buckled toe straps and 4-inch stiletto heels. While providing a quirky finish to Parker’s outfit, the set also distinctly channeled the viral mismatched sandals she wore in the “Sex and the City” season 3 episode “Escape From New York.”

A closer look at Parker’s sandals. CREDIT: JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

