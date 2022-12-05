Sarah Jessica Parker Glows in Dip-Dyed Dress & Satin Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker served effortlessly radiant glamour while filming “And Just Like That…” in New York City.

While walking through Manhattan on Monday afternoon as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker wore a bohemian midi dress, styled by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Her ensemble featured a light cream base, accented by a curved neckline with a romantic front tie, sash-belted waist and draped ballooned sleeves. Adding a truly bohemian finish to the piece, however, were layered stripes of golden yellow, dusty red and pale purple in dip-dyed shapes across its bodice and hem.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker’s ensemble was accessorized with layered thin crystal and chain bracelets, as well as light purple post earrings and a white, gold and silver beaded clutch

When it came to footwear, the “Failure to Launch” actress wore a shiny pair of paneled pumps. Her pointed-toe set featured triangular toes and closed counters, crafted from color-blocked peach pink and golden amber satin. Finishing the pair were thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving the actress a sharp height boost. The style appeared to hail from Parker’s own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection, featuring the same silhouette as her hit Rampling pumps — as well as the Duchessa silhouette she secretly designed for the show’s first season.

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has begun filming throughout New York City this month. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this fall.

