Sarah Hyland Sparkles in Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dress & Bejeweled Satin Heels for Marriage to Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is officially married. The actress tied the knot on Saturday with longtime fiancé Wells Adams — and did so in elegant style, to boot.

For the occasion, Hyland wore a sweeping couture gown from Vera Wang’s Vera Wang Haute collection. Her ivory silk faille number, as shared on Wang’s Instagram in photos by photographer duo John and Joseph, featured a sweetheart silhouette in pale Ivory silk faille. Adding to her piece’s romanticism was a hand-pleated bodice, complete with a thigh-high slit. Completing the “Modern Family” star’s ensemble were draped off-the-shoulder French tulle sleeves, complete with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil lined with macramé lace. A thin bracelet and drop earrings finished her ensemble.

“CHARM PERSONIFIED,” Wang captioned the photos of Hyland in her gown, styled by Brad Goreksi. “So happy to share in your happiness! Much love.”

When it came to shoes, Hyland appeared to slip on a set of white satin pumps. The “Geek Charming” star’s style included closed counters and pointed toes in a D’Orsay silhouette, accented with sparkling crystals arranges in the shapes of leaves and flowers. Finishing her enchanting footwear were thin stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, adding to her ensemble’s formality and romantic feel.

However, this wasn’t Hyland’s only elegant wedding ensemble by Wang. For the afterparty at sunset, Hyland posed in a second sweeping white dress, featuring Italian crepe crafted in a structured bustier silhouette with a draped neckline that was fully covered in swirling white hand-placed macramé lace. Completing her ensemble were rounded sheer tulle off-the-shoulder sleeves, as well as delicate drop earrings.

Hyland’s footwear often veers between contemporary and sleek styles. The “Love Island USA” host’s red carpet attire frequently includes colorful and embellished heeled sandals and pumps from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. Off-duty, she frequently re-wears sneakers, boots and slides by APL, Vagabond Shoemakers, Sol Sana and Ugg, among numerous brands.

