Sarah Hyland Pops in Barbiecore Suiting with Gleaming Stilettos at ‘Play-Doh Squished’ Premiere

Sarah Hyland brought Barbiecore to the red carpet for the premiere of Amazon Freevee’s newest series, “Play-Doh Squished.”

The “Modern Family” star arrived for the occasion at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, wearing a bubblegum-pink zip-up vest and matching trousers. The two-piece set, echoing the current all-pink dressing trend — dubbed “Barbiecore,” after the namesake doll’s affinity for the color — featured delicate gold hardware, also echoed in Hyland’s small hoop earrings.

Sarah Hyland attends the Amazon Freevee premiere for “Play-Doh Squished” at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Geek Charming” actress strapped into a slick pair of heeled sandals. Her style included metallic gold uppers crafted from glossy leather across thin rounded soles, topped with thin straps. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair, giving Hyland a moderate height boost that perfectly coordinated with her outfit’s shiny detailing while keeping in lieu with the Los Angeles heat.

A closer look at Hyland’s sandals. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland attends the Amazon Freevee premiere for “Play-Doh Squished” at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Hyland coordinates her pairs to her outfits with stylist Brad Goreski on the red carpet. The “Vampire Academy” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, Andrea Wazen and more top brands for appearances. While off-duty, she gravitates towards flat and heeled mules by Jeffrey Campbell and Dr. Scholl’s, as well as Ugg boots and slippers. Hyland’s casual style also incorporates athletic sneakers by Fila, Reebok and Nike.

