Sandra Oh Is All Business in Floral Suit and Square-Toed Heels in London

By Aaron Royce
Sandra Oh proved that business-worthy style can be fun while promoting her new film, Disney’s “Turning Red,” in London this week.

The “Killing Eve” star stepped out in a black suit for the occasion, complete with a multicolored floral print. The set included sharp lapels and shoulders, as well as a delicate gold, red, green and blue pattern. Oh’s look included a silky golden orange blouse, coordinating with the tones in her suit. Her ensemble was finished with tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses and layered rings.

Sandra Oh, Turning Red, suit, floral suit, multicolored suit, shoes, square-toed shoes, black shoes, leather shoes, London
Sandra Oh leaves Global Studios in London on Feb. 21, 2022.
When it came to shoes, Oh’s footwear wasn’t fully visible beneath her printed trousers. However, the “Princess Diaries” actress‘ shoes appeared to feature black leather uppers with square toes and a reptilian embossed pattern. The pair created lightly clashing textures while ensuring that Oh’s suit was her outfit’s main focus.

A closer look at Oh’s hidden shoes.
When it comes to fashion, Oh’s looks are often glamorous and intricate. The “Grey’s Anatomy” star can be spotted in embellished and textured gowns by Prabal Gurung, Elie Saab and Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet. Her shoes follow a similar formula, including neutral or jewel-toned pumps with ankle ties, bows and pointed toes from top brands like Christian Louboutin. However, she’s also one for taking a red carpet risk, hitting events in stylish sneakers from brands like by Alexandre Birman. Off-duty, Oh keeps it casual in New Balance and Adidas sneakers and Crocs clogs.

