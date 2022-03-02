Sandra Oh Flows in Blue Gown and Bright Heels at ‘Turning Red’ Premiere

Sandra Oh made an elegant arrival at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday night for the premiere of her new Disney film, “Turning Red.” The actress joined the film’s stars and supporters on the red carpet, including Billie Eilish, Rosalie Chiang and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The “Killing Eve” star stepped out in a flowing light blue gown, which included a sleeveless silhouette with wide straps. The elegant number was finished with a long skirt, which included a delicate ruffled tier. Oh’s look was complete with sparkling drop earrings.

Sandra Oh attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang and Billie Eilish attend the premiere of Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Oh’s footwear of choice remained hidden beneath her long skirt. However, the “Princess Diaries” actress‘ shoes appeared to feature a pointed-toe silhouette and a berry-toned purple hue, as well as a velvet texture. Oh’s footwear likely included stiletto, kitten or block heels, and it’s highly possible they were part of a mule, pump or strappy sandal style.

Sandra Oh attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang attend the premiere of Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Oh’s hidden heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to fashion, Oh’s looks are often glamorous and intricate. The “Grey’s Anatomy” star can be spotted in embellished and textured gowns by Prabal Gurung, Elie Saab and Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet. Her shoes follow a similar formula, including neutral or jewel-toned pumps and textures loafers from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Kat Maconie. However, she’s also one for taking a red carpet risk, hitting events in stylish sneakers from brands like by Alexandre Birman. Off-duty, Oh keeps it casual in New Balance and Adidas sneakers and Crocs clogs.

