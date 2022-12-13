Salma Hayek Soars in 6-Inch Platform Boots With Pleated Skirt & Dramatic Scarf on ‘Today’ Show

Salma Hayek went back to black while in New York City this morning, delivering sharp style for an appearance on the “Today” show.

While arriving to the program’s Manhattan studio, Hayek suited up in an all-black ensemble. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, her attire included a draped black jacket with folded shoulders, accented by cuffed sleeves to reveal a silk lining. A black silk midi skirt covered in thin accordion pleats, as well as a black base top and smooth black scarf, created a sharply layered appearance with mixed textures.

Salma Hayek arrives to the “Today Show” in New York City on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Adding a sleek finish to Hayek’s outfit were layered gold rings by Katkim and Grace Lee, as well as Lee’s domed gold and diamond $2,793 Demi Plus 8 earrings. Her bag of choice for the outing encompassed a black version of Victoria Beckham’s popular Chain Pouch, a leather flap-style clutch with a gold watchband handle for modern ornamentation.

When it came to footwear, Hayek completed her ensemble with a set of black platform boots by Casadei. Though the silhouette could not be fully seen, her footwear included top-stitched leather uppers with rounded toes and thick platform soles. Soaring block heels totaling 6 inches in height completed the set, giving her a sky-high boost throughout the day.

A closer look at Hayek’s boots. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Following sandals and pumps, boots have been the latest shoe style to receive the thick-soled treatment, often complete with 4-7-inch heels — as seen in new styles by brands including Versace, Stuart Weitzman, Schutz and Saint Laurent.

Hayek is a longtime wearer of platform heels, both on and off the red carpet. For formal occasions, the “Frida” star often straps into matte neutral or metallic pairs, as well as pointed-toe boots or pumps from a range of luxury brands — most often Gucci and Balenciaga. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Stella McCartney platform brogues. Over the years, she’s become a mainstay during Fashion Month, regularly attending fashion shows for brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Altuzarra and Saint Laurent.

PHOTOS: Discover Hayek’s red carpet style over the years in the gallery.