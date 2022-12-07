×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
SH
2022
2021
2021
2021
View Gallery 18 Images

Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16.

While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple lenses.

Salma Hayek, Disney+, Le Pupille, boots, black boots, womens boots, winter boots, tall boots, close toed boots, jacket, faux fur jacket, cream jacket, winter jacket, womens jacket
Alfonso Cuaron and Salma Hayek attend a special screening of “Le Pupille” for Disney+ at Soho Hotel in London on Dec. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

Hayek also took the moment to pose for photos with Cuaron, Carlo Cresto-Dina and Gabriela Rodriguez.

When it came to footwear, Hayek completed her ensemble with a set of tall black boots. Though the silhouette could not be seen, her footwear likely included a knee-length or taller silhouette in matte suede or leather — two popular options for the style during the winter months. Closed toes completed the set, which likely also featured a heeled base totaling at least 4 inches in height.

Salma Hayek, Disney+, Le Pupille, boots, black boots, womens boots, winter boots, tall boots, close toed boots, jacket, faux fur jacket, cream jacket, winter jacket, womens jacket
A closer look at Hayek’s boots.
CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

Hayek is a longtime wearer of platform heels, both on and off the red carpet. For formal occasions, the “Frida” star often straps into matte neutral or metallic pairs, as well as pointed-toe boots or pumps from a range of luxury brands — most often Gucci and Balenciaga. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Stella McCartney platform brogues. Over the years, she’s become a mainstay during Fashion Month, regularly attending fashion shows for brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Altuzarra and Saint Laurent.

PHOTOS: Discover Hayek’s red carpet style over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad