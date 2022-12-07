Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening

Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16.

While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple lenses.

Alfonso Cuaron and Salma Hayek attend a special screening of “Le Pupille” for Disney+ at Soho Hotel in London on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

Hayek also took the moment to pose for photos with Cuaron, Carlo Cresto-Dina and Gabriela Rodriguez.

When it came to footwear, Hayek completed her ensemble with a set of tall black boots. Though the silhouette could not be seen, her footwear likely included a knee-length or taller silhouette in matte suede or leather — two popular options for the style during the winter months. Closed toes completed the set, which likely also featured a heeled base totaling at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Hayek’s boots. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

Hayek is a longtime wearer of platform heels, both on and off the red carpet. For formal occasions, the “Frida” star often straps into matte neutral or metallic pairs, as well as pointed-toe boots or pumps from a range of luxury brands — most often Gucci and Balenciaga. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Stella McCartney platform brogues. Over the years, she’s become a mainstay during Fashion Month, regularly attending fashion shows for brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Altuzarra and Saint Laurent.

