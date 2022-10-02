Salma Hayek Buttons Into Sharp Coat, Trousers and Leather Heels at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show

Salma Hayek took a page from Kim Kardashian’s fashion playbook — with her own comfy spin — at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show.

The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star arrived for the occasion in Villepinte during Paris Fashion Week. Posing with husband François-Henri Pinault, the actress wore a black top and trousers with a double-breasted coat, complete with pointed lapels and two front pockets. layered diamond bracelets and rings, a matte black leather shoulder bag and sunglasses finished her ensemble.

Salma Hayek attends Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show in Villepinte, France during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

When it came to footwear, the Emmy Award-winning actress opted for a set of pointed heels. her black style featured leather uppers with triangular ends. Though the set likely included heels, they were not visible beneath her pants’ long hems; however, it’s likely the pair featured stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, compared to Hayek’s past footwear choices.

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show in Villepinte, France during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the finale to the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features runway shows and presentations from numerous luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands as well, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Undercover and Koche. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

