Rosalía Makes a Splash in Chic Red Bikini & Versatile Slides to Film ‘Despecha’ Music Video

Rosalía gave summer style a slick twist while shooting her new music video for “Despecha” in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Hitting the beach on Saturday, the “Catalina” singer wore a bright red bikini top with coordinating framed sunglasses. Her ensemble gained a further edge from a pair of frayed stone-washed denim short shorts, which were styled with the waist folded over and fully unbuttoned. Rosalia’s accessories, aside from her sunglasses, only consisted of a gold anklet.

Rosalía shoots her “Despecha” music video on the beach in Palma de Mallorca on July 30, 2022. CREDIT: Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

Though Rosalía was primarily barefoot, the musician briefly finished her outfit with a pair of black slides. Her style appeared to include wide padded straps and thick soles. The style added a comfy and easygoing element to her outfit, while remaining easy to slip on and off while at the beach.

Rosalía shoots her “Despecha” music video on the beach in Palma de Mallorca on July 30, 2022. CREDIT: Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

Rosalía’s slides are ideal for warmer months from their minimalist silhouette and aforementioned easy wear. The star’s style is also indicative of the pair’s resurgence in recovery footwear, as well — such as Deckers X Lab, which just debuted new “KO-Z” slides with comfortable layered foam insoles in its recovery shoe collection. Meanwhile, additional brands have incorporated the style in their summer lineups as well; Cougar Shoes has notably launched pairs with soft padded uppers, knit linings and contoured footbeds this season, while similar features have proven key in new styles by Oofos, Hoka, Vince Camuto and Allbirds.

Rosalía shoots her “Despecha” music video on the beach in Palma de Mallorca on July 30, 2022. CREDIT: Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

The “Con Altura” singer’s shoe style, much like her wardrobe, has a range that’s edgy and eclectic. Rosalía’s often wears luxury labels, including Prada, Louis Vuitton and Balmain, as well as independent brands like Sinead Gorey, Pushbutton and Feng Chen Wang. On the footwear front, she can regularly be seen in platform boots by Versace, Haiki 851 and Rick Owens. However, on more casual occasions, she dons colorful Nike and Air Jordan sneakers, Eytys slides and platform Crocs clogs. Rosalia’s ties to the fashion and beauty industries have rapidly grown in the last several years, as she’s appeared in Nike’s Air Max 2090 ads, Savage x Fenty’s “Vol. 2” runway film and became an ambassador for MAC’s Viva Glam campaign.

