Rocky Barnes Looks Pretty in Pink With Hidden Heels at Casa Del Sol’s 11:11 Angel’s Reserve Party

Rocky Barnes brought the power of pink to Casa Del Sol’s latest launch, 11:11 Angel’s Reserve — the brand’s first Añejo reserve.

The Ralph Lauren model posed at the occasion at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, Calif. wearing a pleated pink gown. Her silky style featured an asymmetric neckline, complete with a long skirt for added formality. Strands of sparkling crystals, as well as matching fringed earrings, completed her attire with a party-worthy finish.

Rocky Barnes attends Casa Del Sol’s 11:11 Angel’s Reserve launch party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood on Nov. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Later in the evening, while simultaneously celebrating her birthday, Barnes could also be seen layering up with a fluffy gray faux fur jacket — as well as a chic white leather Prada top-handle bag, covered in sparkling round crystals.

Rocky Barnes attends Casa Del Sol’s 11:11 Angel’s Reserve launch party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood on Nov. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

In addition to Barnes, the event’s top attendees included Michelle Young, Rachel Recchia, Yris Palmer, Bryce Hall, Brent Faiyaz, Jaden Hossler and Tezza Barton, as well as DJ’s Honey and DJ Pedro — who also provided music during the occasion. Miguel also made a special appearance, performing a multi-song set.

When it came to footwear, Barnes’ shoes remained hidden beneath her dress’ long hem. However, it’s highly likely she donned a set of equally pink pointed-toe pumps or strappy heeled sandals, if not a complementary or tonal version of a similar shoe.

When it comes to shoes, Barnes often opts for bold and slick styles. The influencer usually slips into pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals when on the red carpet, regularly featuring stiletto heels and neutral tones. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in lace-up sneakers and knotted slides. Barnes has also become a popular figure in the contemporary fashion scene, thanks to her own blogging work over the years and collaborative collection launches with Aldo and Express.

