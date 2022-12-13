×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rita Wilson Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Sharp Suede Boots to ‘A Man Called Otto’ Photocall

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
rita-wilson-5
Bella Thorne
Kristen Stewart
Addison Rae
Selena Gomez
View Gallery 28 Images

Rita Wilson brought a burst of bohemian style to a photocall for “A Man Called Otto.” The drama film, which is based on the similarly-titled novel by Fredrik Backman, stars Wilson’s husband Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rachel Keller and releases in theaters on Dec. 30.

Arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the occasion, Wilson popped in a leopard-printed midi dress. The “Sleepless in Seattle” actress‘ sweeping piece featured a flowing yellow-gold hue, covered in a spotty black feline pattern. Adding a sharp layer to the piece was a long-sleeved black blazer, accessorized with layered gold chain link bracelets and a black and gold clip-chain cross pendant necklace.

Rita Wilson, A Man Called Otto, red carpet, boots, black boots, suede boots, heeled boots, heels, high heels, triangular heels, triangle heels, leopard dress, midi dress, printed dress, blazer, black blazer, cropped blazer
Rita Wilson attends the “A Man Called Otto” photocall at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
David Magee, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Truman Hanks, Renée Wolfe, Mariana Treviño, Marc Forster, Tom Hanks, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Fredrik Wikström, Rita Wilson, A Man Called Otto, red carpet, boots, black boots, suede boots, heeled boots, heels, high heels, triangular heels, triangle heels, leopard dress, midi dress, printed dress, blazer, black blazer, cropped blazer
(L-R) David Magee, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Truman Hanks, Renée Wolfe, Mariana Treviño, Marc Forster, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Fredrik Wikström attend the “A Man Called Otto” photocall at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Wilson slipped on a pair of sharp boots to finish her outfit. The “Now and Forever: Duets” musician’s style, crafted from black suede, included slouchy uppers with pointed triangular toes. A set of angled triangular heels totaling at least 4 inches in height grounded the set with a sleek height boost, adding a geometric edge to her ensemble.

Rita Wilson, A Man Called Otto, red carpet, boots, black boots, suede boots, heeled boots, heels, high heels, triangular heels, triangle heels, leopard dress, midi dress, printed dress, blazer, black blazer, cropped blazer
Rita Wilson attends the “A Man Called Otto” photocall at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Rita Wilson, A Man Called Otto, red carpet, boots, black boots, suede boots, heeled boots, heels, high heels, triangular heels, triangle heels, leopard dress, midi dress, printed dress, blazer, black blazer, cropped blazer
A closer look at Wilson’s boots.
CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Wilson’s shoe style is sharp and bohemian. The “Girls” actress often wears close-toed pumps and strappy sandals in dark neutral and metallic hues on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Valentino, Miu Miu and Aquazzura. When off-duty, she can also be seen in sneakers ranging from monochrome leather to hiking silhouettes. Wilson has also served as a regular front-row fixture for longtime friend Tom Ford, attending runway shows for his own namesake label and Gucci over the years, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities wearing sharp boots over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad