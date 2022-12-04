Rita Ora Takes A Risk in Barely-There Mesh Dress and Platform Boots in London

Rita Ora took a daring approach to party dressing this weekend.

While arriving in Mayfair in London for Vas J Morgan’s 34th birthday party, the “Phoenix” musician stepped out in a daring hooded dress. Her sleeveless ensemble featured an ankle-length hem, given added drama from being crafted entirely from pale tan mesh. The net-like piece was layered with black briefs and a shaggy textured coat. Ora accessorized in edgy style as well, pairing the piece with layered silver rings, stacked bracelets, bangles and a swinging station necklace.

Rita Ora attends Vas J Morgan’s 34th birthday party in Mayfair, London on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Completing Ora’s outfit was a set of sky-high platform boots. The “Barricades” singer’s footwear included a calf-high silhouette crafted from black leather, featuring rounded toes with thick front soles. Curved counters and thin stiletto heels, likely totaling 4-5 inches in height, finished the set with a dynamic, height-boosting base.

A closer look at Ora’s platforms. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Rita Ora attends Vas J Morgan’s 34th birthday party in Mayfair, London on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand. Her most recent spring collection featured styles like puffed leather-strap mules, chunky slides, and open-toed boots, all retailing for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

